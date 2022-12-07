Previous
a Christmas present from Christmas past by summerfield
too busy at the office today so a quick shot of the Christmas tree at our reception.

someone purporting to be a journalist, stopped me on my way to the subway station and asked "what's your take on harry and meghan markle?" i replied, they're idiots and so are you. and i walked on.

-o0o-

walls is the theme this week over at five plus two: https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2022-12-07
7th December 2022 7th Dec 22

summerfield

