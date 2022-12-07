Sign up
Photo 3572
a Christmas present from Christmas past
too busy at the office today so a quick shot of the Christmas tree at our reception.
someone purporting to be a journalist, stopped me on my way to the subway station and asked "what's your take on harry and meghan markle?" i replied, they're idiots and so are you. and i walked on.
-o0o-
walls is the theme this week over at five plus two:
https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2022-12-07
7th December 2022
7th Dec 22
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
Tags
theme-festive
