flavour star

in 1854, the doctrine of "immaculate conception" was proclaimed by pope pius IX. 126 years later, john lennon was assassinated by an deranged fan. a big disconnect there, but that is what i remember of history for this date.



nothing to do with the photo, i'm just trying to make 'small talk'.😂 but the photo is for the minimal 'seeds' challenge.



i went downtown to have an early supper with my sister. i had the best of intentions: brought my big girl dslr as well as the mirrorless olympus -- the plan was for me to go about and take street shots and stay until it is dark enough and take some night shots. epic fail, it was so cold downtown and despite wearing a thick sweater under my coat, i was chilled to the bones. so i went home with not one single shot to my name. pity, ain't it?