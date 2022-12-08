Previous
Next
flavour star by summerfield
Photo 3573

flavour star

in 1854, the doctrine of "immaculate conception" was proclaimed by pope pius IX. 126 years later, john lennon was assassinated by an deranged fan. a big disconnect there, but that is what i remember of history for this date.

nothing to do with the photo, i'm just trying to make 'small talk'.😂 but the photo is for the minimal 'seeds' challenge.

i went downtown to have an early supper with my sister. i had the best of intentions: brought my big girl dslr as well as the mirrorless olympus -- the plan was for me to go about and take street shots and stay until it is dark enough and take some night shots. epic fail, it was so cold downtown and despite wearing a thick sweater under my coat, i was chilled to the bones. so i went home with not one single shot to my name. pity, ain't it?
8th December 2022 8th Dec 22

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
978% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
a fabulous minimalit photo of these seeds!

Sorry you got cold. Hope you don't get sick
December 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise