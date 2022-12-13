the sun rises on toronto

in the style of peter lik's 'cityscapes'. peter lik is the artist featured in the currently running artist challenge.



also for week 42 of the 52 captures challenge, the challenge of which was 'panorama'. this is of course the view from my balcony. this morning the city was awashed with golden glow from the beautiful sunrise. it was a beautiful autumn-almost-winter day. although the temperatures was minus one, the clear sky and bright sun that we had all through the day melted the snow and made walking a pleasant one. tomorrow though, we might get snow.