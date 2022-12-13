Previous
Next
the sun rises on toronto by summerfield
Photo 3578

the sun rises on toronto

in the style of peter lik's 'cityscapes'. peter lik is the artist featured in the currently running artist challenge.

also for week 42 of the 52 captures challenge, the challenge of which was 'panorama'. this is of course the view from my balcony. this morning the city was awashed with golden glow from the beautiful sunrise. it was a beautiful autumn-almost-winter day. although the temperatures was minus one, the clear sky and bright sun that we had all through the day melted the snow and made walking a pleasant one. tomorrow though, we might get snow.
13th December 2022 13th Dec 22

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
980% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
Brilliant cityscape, Vikki. Absolutely fabulous morning light
December 14th, 2022  
Kathy ace
I really like the light in the panoramic view of the skyline of Toronto. Well done.
December 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise