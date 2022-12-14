city lights

i have absolutely no idea what this building is but it looks like an office tower, certainly much taller than our office building. i shot this same tower when the sun was setting as there was a thread of light reflected in the middle of the building. but this shot after dark methinks is more dramatique.
there was a big photoshoot in one of the boardrooms this afternoon. big umbrella reflectors all over. the receptionist thought i went and invaded the photoshoot and i heard her ask with much enthusiasm "did she go inside?" someone replied "no, she's busy shooting the traffic!"