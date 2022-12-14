Previous
Next
city lights by summerfield
Photo 3579

city lights

another shot in the style of peter lik.

i have absolutely no idea what this building is but it looks like an office tower, certainly much taller than our office building. i shot this same tower when the sun was setting as there was a thread of light reflected in the middle of the building. but this shot after dark methinks is more dramatique.

there was a big photoshoot in one of the boardrooms this afternoon. big umbrella reflectors all over. the receptionist thought i went and invaded the photoshoot and i heard her ask with much enthusiasm "did she go inside?" someone replied "no, she's busy shooting the traffic!"

-o0o-

brush is this week's theme over at five plus two. check us out: https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2022-12-14
14th December 2022 14th Dec 22

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
980% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Great shot of this golden tower, we don't have anything like this here.
December 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise