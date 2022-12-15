dangling conversation

"...as the sun shines through the curtain lace and shadows wash the room; and we sit and drink our coffee..." dangling conversation, paul simon, composer



this is my official entry for this week's theme at 52 frames which was "roll of 24" with one click as the extra challenge, i.e., take 24 shots (like you do in the old days when you load your camera with a 24 film roll - which actually i rarely did because i always bought the higher count roll, i think was 36, but i suppose it works the same way for the 24 challenge) and choose just one shot, which was what i practiced in the old days as my shots were always questionable -- tilted horizon, chopped off feet, awful lighting, which i realize i still do these days, but not always. i don't know what i'm babbling about but i have to post this quickly as the power had blinked already a couple of times.



we've had a mixture of rain and wet snow all day starting just before noon, accompanied by a nasty 70 kmph (about 33 mph). i just looked at my balcony and it's like a skating rink - i put my foot out and nearly slipped. next thing that would surely happen is ice on the ground but hopefully not clog ice on the power lines that power might cut off. if that happens, i shall be without internet. and what is life worth living for without internet! 🤣