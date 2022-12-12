santa was here

well, there actually, at danforth, outside a children's boutique. saw him on my way to my physio appointment. he even sang while i was taking his photo. https://youtube.com/shorts/Yhi-kiSRv18
i've been functioning on two hours of sleep the last several days which makes me wonder when could i be dropping dead. far cry from when i was a young dudette back in the old country. i worked full time, and had full evening load of night studies. i had a high profile job where i would be working overtime two or three nights straight with only a couple of hours to go home, shower and change, then would do it all over again. now i have to fight to stay upright when i'm working. 🤣