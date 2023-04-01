Previous
Next
a chair is still a chair by summerfield
Photo 3680

a chair is still a chair

i am embarking on this month-long challenge of shooting the same subject, or object, if you will, for april. then i couldn't decide what subject or object i am to do. everything looks mundane and not challenging enough. so at the last minute, i thought why not this chair? then as i was taking a photo of this, i suddenly realized that this is one object i cannot carry outside of the home to shoot. dagnabits! that would be one challenge, wouldn't it?

this chair doesn't have a matching pair. my niece brought this here because one time we had a gathering in my apartment, before the pandemic, and we were short of one chair. just one chair. then after she brought it here, we never had a gathering again, not in my apartment at least.
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1008% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
I love all the shadows on the wall.
April 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise