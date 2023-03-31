relief at last

two and a half hours of online consultation and video chat, first with an RN then a nurse practitioner, i was prescribed anti-biotics. our benefits at the office include an online 'doctor'. i begrudgingly used that benefit as my family doctor would not be available to call me until april 20. ridiculous! my team mates at the office convinced me to avail of this benefit and HR helped me get set up. i think what convinced the NP to prescribe the anti-biotics was in the middle of our video consultation, i had a coughing fit for more than a minute. i thought i had coughed out my brain as well apart from my lungs!



first dosage and i'm feeling better already. the inhalers won't be of much use as the pharmacist said to use it only when i need it.



just a diary shot; no need to comment, but if you do, thank you.