Previous
Next
relief at last by summerfield
Photo 3679

relief at last

two and a half hours of online consultation and video chat, first with an RN then a nurse practitioner, i was prescribed anti-biotics. our benefits at the office include an online 'doctor'. i begrudgingly used that benefit as my family doctor would not be available to call me until april 20. ridiculous! my team mates at the office convinced me to avail of this benefit and HR helped me get set up. i think what convinced the NP to prescribe the anti-biotics was in the middle of our video consultation, i had a coughing fit for more than a minute. i thought i had coughed out my brain as well apart from my lungs!

first dosage and i'm feeling better already. the inhalers won't be of much use as the pharmacist said to use it only when i need it.

just a diary shot; no need to comment, but if you do, thank you.
31st March 2023 31st Mar 23

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1007% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
So glad you got some relief and although I’m sure it was unintentional, it’s a Fabulous rainbow shot
April 1st, 2023  
Brigette ace
That’s some collection. Get well soon Vicky x
April 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise