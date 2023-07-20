Previous
contrarian
contrarian

my SIL checks her blood sugar and blood pressure every morning at breakfast. i was quite amused that right beside her medical paraphernalia was a box of truffles! what i should've included in the photo was one big bag of all the medications she takes. big pharma must love her! to be fair, a small number of containers in that bag were of vitamins and supplements.

the first morning we were there, i had to have white bread with my eggs. it's kind of strange for me to have white bread, or any kind of bread for that matter. my diet was definitely off the three days we were there even though i bought green salad. i think the diet was one of the reasons i am not so keen on travelling anymore.

i did sample the belgian chocolate, itiofd. 🤣
Maggiemae
I have to agree with you - having to eat what you would normally choose not to eat let alone the huge portions of food that restaurants serve nowadays!
July 21st, 2023  
Dawn
Mmm does make you wonder
July 21st, 2023  
