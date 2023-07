consoling the grief stricken

this statue of a grieving angel stood appropriately by the graveyard beyond the church of st. isidore; it is where my brother's ashes were laid to rest last friday. just before this, there was a robin carrying food in its mouth but seemed to be calling out, perhaps for its partner. first he was atop a small bush near us then flew to rest on the wings of the statue as it continued to sing out a sweet but seemed like a poignant call during the blessing.