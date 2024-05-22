ceiling and office module

during staff appreciation week, i won a spot in the group tour of the aquarium and today we went. i wasn't much in the mood to socialize with my officemates so i just went on my own after our tickets were distributed to us at the entrance. mine was a brief visit - 26 minutes of the allotted 2 hours. i just zipped on to the jellyfish section, had lunch and made my way back to the office. at the skywalk, i saw the gentleman in that office module standing up whilst talking on the phone. to my dismay, he disappeared when i took this shot. bummer!