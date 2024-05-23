up!

yesterday, on my way back to the office after our office outing at the aquarium, it was quite hot and very humid. i walked along the side of the aquarium building to shield from the harsh sunlight and took photos of the CN tower, like i always do whenever i'm around that place. of course, in different circumstances, i would be taking a photo of the canopy if only for those lines as you never know when it may be handy in the future. the canopy not only made for a great shade and but also with the CN tower, it was a brilliant half-and-half photo.



eight more days of the half-and-half and then my real countdown at the office begins!