Previous
mourning dove by summerfield
Photo 3789

mourning dove

now i know why it's called "mourning dove".

the first morning that we arrived in the states last week, i had to go for a walk. there is a homestead park a mile from my brother's house and because i know where it is (during my previous visits it was where i would walk when i've had enough of family) that's where i walked to. as i was crossing the street to enter the park, i heard this loud moaning sound. the first time i heard it, i thought "that's a rather sad sound". as i was taking photos of some trees, the sound persisted and i knew it had to be above me. i looked up and this mourning dove was perched on the wire, happily making its sad moaning sound. now i have seen mourning doves a few times before but have never heard them make that sad moaning sound. the good thing was when i was already annoyed by the insistent moaning, i just yelled "okay, enough already!" it stopped. a lady walking her dog was coming out of the park and we both had a good laugh.
21st July 2023 21st Jul 23

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1038% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise