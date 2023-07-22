reflections at midway

this shot was especially taken for week 30 of the 52 captures challenge, which, you guessed right, calls for 'reflections'.



for some unknown reasons, i could not check us in online for our flight back to toronto so my sister and i decided to make our way to the airport soon after we had lunch with our SIL and young niece. i noticed the reflection of the people and the glass wall at the other end of the terminal and thought it would be perfect for the 52 captures challenge. even though the venue is rather mundane, the silhouettes and the colourful wall reflected on the floor of the terminal are rather engaging and attractive. i believe this is a tour group waiting for the airline counters to open up. ours opened shortly after theirs did.