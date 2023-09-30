tool

an art installation depicting the grocery plastic bag. i saw this when my sister and i came back from visiting with youn onyx last weekend. this was part of the 'art path' event held at the time. apparently, now these plastic bags are made from corn so that they easily decompose (that's probably not the right term) and can safely be absorbed by the soil. no one could tell me which part of the corn the bags are made of. i hope they are not sacrificing the edible part of corn itself to make the bags; if it that is the case, what's the point when they can feed the actual starving people with the corn. save the planet, starve the poor?



i had some good shots from the church bazaar today but i made the mistake of giving the SD card to our coordinator for him to harvest the photos for the church's weekly newsletter.