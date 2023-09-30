Previous
tool by summerfield
Photo 3858

tool

an art installation depicting the grocery plastic bag. i saw this when my sister and i came back from visiting with youn onyx last weekend. this was part of the 'art path' event held at the time. apparently, now these plastic bags are made from corn so that they easily decompose (that's probably not the right term) and can safely be absorbed by the soil. no one could tell me which part of the corn the bags are made of. i hope they are not sacrificing the edible part of corn itself to make the bags; if it that is the case, what's the point when they can feed the actual starving people with the corn. save the planet, starve the poor?

i had some good shots from the church bazaar today but i made the mistake of giving the SD card to our coordinator for him to harvest the photos for the church's weekly newsletter.
30th September 2023 30th Sep 23

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1056% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
Interesting art photo. That is if a plastic bag can be considered art!
We will just have to wait for the bazaar photos!
October 1st, 2023  
Dawn ace
Interesting
October 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise