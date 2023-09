standing, waiting, chatting

there was an event the yesterday at the manor across the street. i believe it was a wedding as there was a car later on with cans and other noisemakers attached to the back bumper with thin ropes that the whole building as well as the neighbouring condo occupants were on their balconies checking out what the racket was all about.



our church has a giant fall sale tomorrow and i'll be manning the baked goods table. i wonder if half of the merchandise would end up in my shopping bag?😂