three by the falls

that's the great niagara falls in the background on a rainy, windy and generally miserable day in late fall. no blocks of ice yet forming but i noticed that the water level was rather low as i could see some of the rocks protruding, not around here but over at the top of the river. either that or they put those rocks on there.



i am still debating whether i should give up my nikon camera to include in the trade in for the new one. it's the only camera that can do an in-camera double exposure. but i hardly ever use it, only when i'm on a trip like this or as a back up when i get dragged to do some events which is rarely. but at the same time, i can't be holding on to stuff if i don't use it all the time.



i'm feverish again tonight and i thought the nodes i felt the other day on the sides of my neck were gone, but they have come back. i better get my painting assignments done just in case i suddenly croak!🤣