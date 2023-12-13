silver curls

sticking from out of the blue Christmas tree, the curly thing looks quite interesting. it is rather mundane by itself, isn't it?



i feel better, but the sides of my neck feel sore and there are some nodes that are tender to the touch and there are so many of them, i could be a flute for all i know. so either i have ear infection or a strep throat although i had strep throat before and i don't remember my neck feeling like a flue with all those nodes. no covid, still tested negative. i'm tired of it though, sticking a thing up the nostril isn't a pleasant thing, mind you.



i had a mind to go to a walk-in clinic near me but i read in their website that i need to book an appointment. i don't think they understand the idea of a "walk-in clinic"!