it's the spirit of Christmas past

i was looking for something in my bookshelves. i pulled out a book and an old Christmas card fell. i opened it and i had goose bumps. it was the last Christmas card that my late boss had given me. it was a white on white intricate cut out of a penguin image staring at a silver star. i remember that the card accompanied a little tin box containing an amazon gift card. i bought a tamron lens with that gift card to go with my then new canon 80D.



in my head i was talking to him, telling him that i have decided and informed the office that i will retire in may next year -- to be able to do the things i want to do but work hampers, like my painting. i remember we had a discussion during the pandemic before his health deteriorated. my boss was not a sentimental person, he was a very straight-forward sensible kind of man. he was lamenting the fact that just at the time that he was planning what he would be doing when he retired, he had "this". he had cancer which eventually killed him last year. i thought he was going to give a good cry, i heard his trembling voice but recovered instantly. it's not a wise move to show weakness to staff, because no matter how close a friendship we had -- 23 years of working together, you develop a kind of closeness and friendship -- i am still 'staff'.



funny that just this morning, one of the young lawyers he had trained for so long, told me that my email sounded so like my boss'. as i said, 23 years of working together, you start to think like your boss, which i often do when i'm at work. that reminds me, i should call his wife and take her to lunch or dinner.



i am so remiss with my social obligations. 😔