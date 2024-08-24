three windows

this is the back of PJ O'Brien, an Irish pub and restaurant in the heart of Toronto's financial district. i always pass by this little alley when going to the St. Lawrence market as there's less pedestrian traffic around there. another feature of the building is a big clock that worked until before the pandemic started, occupying the back of the two-storey building just to the right of these windows.



the photo is not tilted; the street/pavement does slope down eastward. also, the windows are not really uniform or balanced. i think they were an afterthought, especially the centre and right windows.



this week's challenge at 52 frames is the "rule of odds" with an extra challenge of a street shot. itiofd, there are actually 4 windows, the fourth one being really far from these three. there is a bit of a self-portrait happening here.



this also satisfies the 'minimalism' challenge for week 32 of the 52 captures challenge.