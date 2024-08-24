Previous
three windows by summerfield
Photo 4171

three windows

this is the back of PJ O'Brien, an Irish pub and restaurant in the heart of Toronto's financial district. i always pass by this little alley when going to the St. Lawrence market as there's less pedestrian traffic around there. another feature of the building is a big clock that worked until before the pandemic started, occupying the back of the two-storey building just to the right of these windows.

the photo is not tilted; the street/pavement does slope down eastward. also, the windows are not really uniform or balanced. i think they were an afterthought, especially the centre and right windows.

this week's challenge at 52 frames is the "rule of odds" with an extra challenge of a street shot. itiofd, there are actually 4 windows, the fourth one being really far from these three. there is a bit of a self-portrait happening here.

this also satisfies the 'minimalism' challenge for week 32 of the 52 captures challenge.
24th August 2024 24th Aug 24

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1142% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
What a great composition with the fabric falling from the tubing!
August 26th, 2024  
katy ace
FAV Perfect in every way including the selfie!
August 26th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
You hit all the marks. Like your selfie too.
August 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise