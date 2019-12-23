Previous
Next
Mince Tart with Streusal Topping by susiemc
357 / 365

Mince Tart with Streusal Topping

Another of the three things I make at Christmas. I'm not very good at making mince pies so I make this tray bake. It's much less fiddly and very delicious.
23rd December 2019 23rd Dec 19

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
97% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise