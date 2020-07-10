Sign up
Photo 557
Fuchsia
We have two hanging baskets with fuchsias in at the back of the house, the only place where they don't get too much sun. They're proving to be very difficult to photograph because all the flowers are in the wrong place.
10th July 2020
10th Jul 20
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Photo Details
Comments
3
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
10th July 2020 8:06am
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
fuchsia
,
hanging basket
Mave
They are so pretty
July 10th, 2020
Lis Lapthorn
Lovely.
July 10th, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
Your capture shows them off beautifully Sue.
July 10th, 2020
