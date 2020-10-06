Sign up
More Baking .............................
This time it's a new recipe which came in this month's Good Food Magazine, Oaty Plum Gingerbread Slice.
@photographycrazy
and
@dutchothotmailcom
your choc chip cookies are waiting for you along with a couple of these slices 😂.
6th October 2020
6th Oct 20
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
4358
photos
73
followers
55
following
176% complete
639
640
641
642
643
644
645
646
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
6th October 2020 9:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ginger
,
baking
,
oats
,
plums
,
traybake
Bep
Plum and ginger, sounds a delicious combination.
October 8th, 2020
Sue Cooper
ace
@gijsje
Yes Bep, it really works. I shall definitely make it again.
October 8th, 2020
