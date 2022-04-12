The Ha-Ha at Berrington Hall

I visited Berrington Hall recently with the intention of walking round the lake and taking photos. Unfortunately the path around the lake was closed for restoration work so I walked in the rest of the park and took photos of the ha-ha.

The top photo is a view of ha-ha from the front of the house. The ha-ha is barely visible.

A ha-ha is a type of sunken wall commonly used in landscaped parks and gardens in the eighteenth century. The point of the ha-ha was to give the viewer the illusion of an unbroken, continuous rolling lawn whilst providing boundaries for grazing livestock.



