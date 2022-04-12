Previous
Next
The Ha-Ha at Berrington Hall by susiemc
Photo 1191

The Ha-Ha at Berrington Hall

I visited Berrington Hall recently with the intention of walking round the lake and taking photos. Unfortunately the path around the lake was closed for restoration work so I walked in the rest of the park and took photos of the ha-ha.
The top photo is a view of ha-ha from the front of the house. The ha-ha is barely visible.
A ha-ha is a type of sunken wall commonly used in landscaped parks and gardens in the eighteenth century. The point of the ha-ha was to give the viewer the illusion of an unbroken, continuous rolling lawn whilst providing boundaries for grazing livestock.

I’m sorry I’ve been a bit absent just lately. No particular reason, life just got in the way and when I get behind it always takes me a while to get back on track.
12th April 2022 12th Apr 22

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
326% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise