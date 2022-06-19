Previous
Grandchildren (and the dog) in a Poppy Field by susiemc
Photo 1264

Grandchildren (and the dog) in a Poppy Field

My daughter-in-law sent this lovely photo of Emily, Oscar and Kaya. I don't know where it's taken but it must be somewhere in Sussex where they live.
19th June 2022 19th Jun 22

Sue Cooper

Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful ! such a lovely vista for a photo shoot !
June 24th, 2022  
