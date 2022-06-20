Previous
Valencia by susiemc
Valencia

We've just been away for a few days and when we got back my roses were just stunning. I love this one and I hadn't photographed it yet this year.

This post completes nine years of 365. I find that hard to believe. I so enjoy being part of this community and I'm just sorry I go through periods of falling behind with posting and commenting. I love all my hobbies and interests and I just wish there were a couple more hours in each day and at least one extra day in each week. There's so much to pack into life.
Thank you, all of you, for being a big part of my life.
Sue Cooper

Heather ace
A beautiful rose and shot, Sue! Love all the folds and the subtle gradations in colours! Fav. And congrats on completing nine years of 365! Your photos are lovely and interesting and fun. Thank you for sharing your project (and no need to apologize for gaps, imo. Such is life, and this project is just a part of our lives. xo)
June 20th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
The perfect rose… it a mark or blemish anywhere! Beautiful apricot shade. Congratulations on your nine years!
June 20th, 2022  
