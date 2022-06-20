Valencia

We've just been away for a few days and when we got back my roses were just stunning. I love this one and I hadn't photographed it yet this year.



This post completes nine years of 365. I find that hard to believe. I so enjoy being part of this community and I'm just sorry I go through periods of falling behind with posting and commenting. I love all my hobbies and interests and I just wish there were a couple more hours in each day and at least one extra day in each week. There's so much to pack into life.

Thank you, all of you, for being a big part of my life.