Year 10 Day 1 by susiemc
Photo 1263

Year 10 Day 1

Koi Carp, Goldfish and a Lily

The fish in the pond have been enjoying the sunshine today. I love it when they all come to the surface.
21st June 2022 21st Jun 22

Sue Cooper

