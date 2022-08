Coming Through The Fence

We don’t have any blackberries in our garden but this year we’re benefiting from these ones coming through from next door. It’s the private garden at the back of a pub and the owner isn’t interested. He only ever goes out there to cut the grass with his ride-on mower. Every now and then he clears the brambles but this year he’s left them and they’re doing well. The insects will enjoy the ones I can’t reach and the birds will enjoy the seeds.