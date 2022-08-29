Me (right) with my dear friend Lis

Lis and I met at school in 1962 when we went into the second year at Barnsley Girls High School and we’ve been the best of friends ever since. Lis introduced me to 365 in 2013 for which I will be forever grateful. This weekend we’re attending a wedding in St Neots, not a million miles from where Lis and her husband live so we traveled a day early and stayed overnight with them and enjoyed their wonderful hospitality. Before moving on to the Premier Inn at St Neots we spent a very enjoyable morning walking around the gardens at the National Trust’s Anglesey Abbey. I particularly wanted to see the dahlias for which these gardens are renowned. They did not disappoint.

I am looking forward to the wedding but it has been particularly lovely spending time with Lis and Rog and having the opportunity to do some serious catching up.