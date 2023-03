The Oldest and the Youngest

Please indulge me, I just love this photo. Paul is my oldest "child" he's 49 and he is Emily and Oscar's Dad. Jake is my youngest grandchild, he's 7 months old and he is Martha and Rosie's baby. The two families don't live very far from each other and recently spent the day together. Vio, Paul's partner sent me lots of photos of them all but I like this one the best.