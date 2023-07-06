Previous
Herstmonceux Castle................. by susiemc
Photo 1648

Herstmonceux Castle.................

..............Rose Garden and Enormous Sun Dial

I took this photo looking towards the back of the castle, the one I posted a few days ago was taken from the front.

Herstmonceux Castle is owned by Queens University, Canada and students studying at any of the university campuses can come and study there for a term or a year.
6th July 2023 6th Jul 23

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
451% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Michelle
Such a beautiful building and an amazing sundial!
July 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise