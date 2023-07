We're not going that way because........

...............there are cows in the next field and I never, ever walk through a field with cows in.

There was a very interesting article in one of the Sunday supplements recently about the danger of cows in the countryside. There are many incidents of walkers and farm workers being crushed or trampled by cows and on average 6 people a year are killed. It's a shame, this would be a nice route to walk with Reggie.