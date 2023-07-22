Agapanthus and Dahlias at Hergest Croft

Today was a red letter day. I drove the car for the first time in a year, thanks to my eye op 10 days ago. I didn't go far, just to Hergest Croft Gardens, about 15 minutes away on very quiet roads. I took Reggie with me and we had a lovely walk, in the rain, all around the gardens. Then I had lunch in the tearoom, well not exactly IN the tearoom but outside on the veranda because Reggie is not well behaved in the tearoom. He wasn't particularly well behaved outside on the veranda but at least there was no-one else out there for him to annoy.

The tearoom is in the background in this picture.