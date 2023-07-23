Sign up
Previous
Photo 1665
Today's Harvest
I'm particularly pleased because I've never grown carrots before. They're fun to grow because you have no idea what they're going to be like until you pull them. So happy.
23rd July 2023
23rd Jul 23
4
1
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
23rd July 2023 5:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vegetables
,
garden
,
carrots
,
courgettes
,
climbing french beans
Judith Johnson
ace
Brilliant, well done
July 23rd, 2023
Sue Cooper
ace
@busylady
Thank you Judith. This makes all that effort worthwhile.
July 23rd, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
Well done Sue. I grew carrots once but in a clay soil….there were some very off shapes
July 23rd, 2023
julia
ace
Great harvest... carrots look delish.
July 23rd, 2023
