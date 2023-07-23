Previous
Today's Harvest by susiemc
Today's Harvest

I'm particularly pleased because I've never grown carrots before. They're fun to grow because you have no idea what they're going to be like until you pull them. So happy.
Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
Judith Johnson ace
Brilliant, well done
July 23rd, 2023  
Sue Cooper ace
@busylady Thank you Judith. This makes all that effort worthwhile.
July 23rd, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
Well done Sue. I grew carrots once but in a clay soil….there were some very off shapes
July 23rd, 2023  
julia ace
Great harvest... carrots look delish.
July 23rd, 2023  
