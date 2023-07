The Brecon and Monmouth Canal

Today Reggie and I went for a long walk along the canal with my friend Nicola and her dog Tilly. We started at Talybont-on-Usk, walked 5 miles towards Brecon and then 5 miles back again. Nicola and I hadn’t seen each other for a few weeks because she’s been away so we had a lot of catching up to do. Walking along the canal towpath and chatting is a lovely way to catch up.