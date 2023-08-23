Previous
Who knew? by susiemc
Who knew?

I never realised there was so much detail inside a nasturtium flower. This grew from a packet of mixed seed so it's not a particularly special variety.
23rd August 2023 23rd Aug 23

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
Brennie B
Fascinating aren't they when you look close
August 24th, 2023  
