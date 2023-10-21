Sign up
Photo 1754
Indian Summer in the Late Afternoon Sun
This beautiful alstroemeria has been flowering for months and it was looking particularly lovely in the sunshine this afternoon.
21st October 2023
21st Oct 23
1
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
4
1
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
DMC-FZ200
21st October 2023 4:51pm
flower
,
garden
,
indian summer
,
alstroemeria
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Full of Autumn glory - lovely sunlight and colour!
October 21st, 2023
