Rescued!

We collected this rather sad olive tree from a friend this morning. It was waterlogged and in a pot which was too small. My friend had bought a bigger pot but realised it wouldn't fit in her very small courtyard and anyway she couldn't manage to repot the olive tree on her own.She was going to throw it away, reluctantly. I offered to take it home and try and bring it back to health. Well actually I offered Chris to do that because he's good at that sort of thing. It is now in it's new pot in some new compost in the front of the house where it will be sheltered from the worst of the weather and in full sun. We can do no more.