Frosty Leaves by susiemc
Frosty Leaves

We had our first frost of the winter last night. It's been bright and sunny today but very cold.
25th November 2023 25th Nov 23

Sue Cooper

Úna
Frosty leaves this morning were crying out for a photo - I was a bit too late though to get the lovely detail you captured
November 25th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Brrrh! what a lovely shot of the 1st frost of the season. -- same here , but I did not have the notion to go outside to capture such a scene!!!!
November 25th, 2023  
Michelle
Lovely capture- but brrrr!
November 25th, 2023  
