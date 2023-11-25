Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1789
Frosty Leaves
We had our first frost of the winter last night. It's been bright and sunny today but very cold.
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5775
photos
66
followers
52
following
490% complete
View this month »
1782
1783
1784
1785
1786
1787
1788
1789
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
25th November 2023 9:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
garden
,
frost
Úna
Frosty leaves this morning were crying out for a photo - I was a bit too late though to get the lovely detail you captured
November 25th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Brrrh! what a lovely shot of the 1st frost of the season. -- same here , but I did not have the notion to go outside to capture such a scene!!!!
November 25th, 2023
Michelle
Lovely capture- but brrrr!
November 25th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close