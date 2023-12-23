Congratulations Martha and Congratulations Rosie

After many years and a lot of hard work Martha has just passed her final exam and is now a fully qualified GP.

A couple of weeks ago Rosie called up her local radio station and entered a general knowledge quiz. She answered all the questions correctly and won £1000. What clever girls they both are.

We travelled down to stay with them for Christmas and we celebrated with a bottle of Prosecco when we got there.



Some of you may remember that Martha developed epilepsy when she was 19 and in her first year of medical school. This caused some disruption to her studies and limited her options. She would have liked to be a hospital doctor as she enjoyed the buzz of the hospital environment but irregular hours, lack of sleep and a lot of stress triggered seizures. The profession has always been very supportive and made sure she didn't have to work nights but in the end she decided that life would be easier if she became a GP. It's hard work but the hours are regular and that's the key. In fact she really loves the work. She's 33 now and she hasn't had a seizure for 2 years. No-one knows why they should suddenly stop after all those years but then, no-one knows why they suddenly started. She still has a vagus nerve stimulator under the skin in her neck and she's still on quite a lot of medication which she is reducing very gradually. The outlook is good. Incidentally the glass of Prosecco is for the photo, she can't drink alcohol with her medication.