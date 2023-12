All Wrapped and Ready to Go

We're spending Christmas with Martha, Rosie and Jake in Sussex and we'll see all the other children and grandchildren while we're there. Brace yourselves for lots of family photos.



I would like to wish all my wonderful 365 friends A Merry Christmas and A Happy and Healthy New Year.

Thank you for posting your fabulous photos for us all to enjoy and for your comments and fav's on my photos.