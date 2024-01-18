Sign up
Previous
Photo 1844
Frost on a Car Window
After the coldest night in over a year I stepped outside this morning and the whole car was covered in frost, This is the window of the driver's door.
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
2
2
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5839
photos
64
followers
52
following
505% complete
1837
1838
1839
1840
1841
1842
1843
1844
1838
1974
1839
1840
1841
1842
1843
1844
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
18th January 2024 9:36am
Tags
ice
,
cold
,
frost
,
crystals
Michelle
Very pretty
January 18th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
That’s amazing! So pretty, although not particularly welcome.
January 18th, 2024
