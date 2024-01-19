Bridge over the River Wye

Another cold, frosty but beautiful day. This lovely weather isn't going to last much longer so we decided to go out and enjoy it. We went to some lovely gardens nearby (Brobury Gardens) with a very nice tearoom. We had a coffee and a scone and then we walked around the gardens. A few snowdrops were just beginning to flower but nothing else but it was just so beautiful and peaceful. The gardens go down to the river Wye. Where I'm standing was completely flooded a few weeks ago. I love this bridge, especially when the sun is shining on the red bricks.