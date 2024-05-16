Sign up
Photo 1962
My Beautiful Gertrude Jekyll Climbing Rose
This was taken a couple of weeks ago. I wish I could post it’s fragrance on 365 because it’s absolutely gorgeous.
16th May 2024
16th May 24
0
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5969
photos
64
followers
49
following
539% complete
1961
1962
1963
1964
1965
1966
1967
1968
Views
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
16th May 2024 8:37am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
rose
,
garden
,
fragrance
,
“gertrude
,
jekyll”
