Previous
Next
My Beautiful Gertrude Jekyll Climbing Rose by susiemc
Photo 1962

My Beautiful Gertrude Jekyll Climbing Rose

This was taken a couple of weeks ago. I wish I could post it’s fragrance on 365 because it’s absolutely gorgeous.
16th May 2024 16th May 24

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
539% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise