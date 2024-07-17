Previous
Bar Tailed Godwit by susiemc
Photo 1992

Bar Tailed Godwit

Another lovely wading bird that we saw at RSPB Minsmere when we were on our Suffolk holiday.
17th July 2024 17th Jul 24

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
