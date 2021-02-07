Previous
Johnny & Sid by swillinbillyflynn
Johnny & Sid

These two still take pride of place in my recording studio.

They remind me of the fateful day back in 1976 when I stood browsing in my local record shop and there was a burst of excitement behind the counter as they were unpacking a delivery. Then they put God save the Queen by the sex pistols on the record deck...... and in that moment my life changed forever.

It was new, fresh, raw exciting and rebellious and I was hooked from the first listening.

Even if you weren't a fan of the Sex pistols, you have to appreciate that these guys had a monumental impact on both the music and fashion industry, not to mention the political landscape, the distant echoes and vibrations of which are still very much evident to this very day. They kicked down the doors of the music and fashion industries and allowed so much new and exciting raw talent to emerge from the shadows. They took on the establishment and won over the hearts and minds of a generation, who broke the rules and challenged the established order.

I feel we really need a similar revolution today............

And just for reminiscing - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yqrAPOZxgzU
kali ace
i remember seeing the movie with my then boyfriend , i was shocked , poor little innocent me lol
February 7th, 2021  
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
@kali66 I don't believe you were ever innocent Kali. :)
February 7th, 2021  
