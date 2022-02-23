8 not 6

People who see me perform live usually refer to me as the guitarist in the band. However, I seldom play guitar live.



My weapon of choice these days is this little beauty. It is a Gazouki. Built like a guitar but strung like a bouzouki. It is basically a giant mandolin but two octaves lower. 8 strings in 4 courses, and tuned GDAE.



It has a very different sound and character to a guitar and makes us sound quite unique.



They are quite rare and this particular model is an Ozark professional series Celtic Gazouki.



If you are still reading at this point, you are probably a musician and I would suggest that, if you ever get a chance to play one of these, please do so as it may well be a life changing experience. It was for me. I have fallen in love with this amazing, unique and inspirational instrument. :)