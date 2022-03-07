Previous
First gig of the year. by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 422

First gig of the year.

Obviously not my photo......... but it just seemed to capture us in full rocky rumbustious flow. I'm sure you all recognise me up front and if you look carefully, you will see Kitty in the back row banging her drum.

Us Pirates of St. Piran have emerged from our winter break and this is a shot from our first warm up gig of the year. We have been flooded with gig offers and we are now fully booked up until October and are having to turn gigs down.

So the 2022 "Summer Of Rum" is under way...... an them's as dies 'll be the lucky ones. :)
Boxplayer ace
Great news on the full gig list.
March 8th, 2022  
