Photo 440
Boadicea
However you want to spell it or pronounce it.
The fearsome warrior Queen who came very close to driving the Romans out of Britain in 61AD. I sometimes wonder what sort of country this would be today, if she had succeeded.
17th March 2022
17th Mar 22
Tags
queen
,
warrior
,
boadicea
Merrelyn
ace
It's an impressive sculpture .
March 17th, 2022
