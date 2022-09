The secret lives of mannequins - #78

Poor Daisy is feeling very miffed....... not only because she is just a bust with no bust, a head and shoulders mannequin with no shoulders...... but because she feels she is far too beautiful and alluring to be used to display a scruffy headscarf. They could have at least given her a decent wig and a nice diamond encrusted necklace to wear.



Sorry for the large uploads, I'm just plugging a few holes in July/August when I was way too busy to post anything. :)